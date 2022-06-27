Bombshell! Bachelor Nation star Victoria Fuller looks amazing in sexy bikinis and swimsuits, which is why fans are hoping to see her on Bachelor in Paradise.

Luckily for viewers, the Virginia Beach native has expressed interest in looking for love in Mexico. “Yeah, I am open to going to Paradise. I don’t see why not,” Victoria said during an appearance on BiP alums Joe Amabile, Tia Booth and Natasha Parker’s “Click Bait” podcast in June 2022. “I think Paradise is a great place to meet somebody.”

That being said, the former contestant from Peter Weber’s season admitted that the relationships “move fast” on the reality TV spinoff, which “scares me a little bit.”

“I usually like to take my time with things. But I’m open to that,” she added. “I hope that someone would want to pursue me and put all of their energy into our relationship if they liked me.”

Natasha shared why she thinks the process “works out for some people,” including her cohost Joe and his fiancée, Serena Pitt, who met during season 7 in 2021.

“You’ve already dated and been in love, so you just have a good grasp of who you are and what you want,” the New York City native said about Victoria already having experience with relationships. “So, if your person is there, it could be really good for you.”

Victoria assured that she knows what she’s looking for and is ready to settle down. “I’m not someone who is just going to hang around. If I did go and there was somebody, I’d be into it, and if not I’d check myself out,” the influencer said. “I’m not going there just to get Instagram followers. I’m too old for that s—t and I just really want to meet somebody.”

All in all, she’s looking for someone who doesn’t “play games” in relationships. “Make it known that you like me,” Victoria continued. “It doesn’t work with me. Just show me that you like me and by doing so, pursue me.”

She noted that she would be excited to meet an array of people on the beach in Mexico.

“I have met some of the people from past seasons and I’ve thought some were super cute or really nice,” she said. “I don’t know any of them well enough to say there’s one person I hope to see there.”

Prior to Victoria’s current single status, she and former Bachelor star Chris Soules had a brief romance in 2020. Needless to say, she would be ready to hit the beach in Mexico — and her swimsuit pictures prove it.

