Meant to be? Bachelor in Paradise stars Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo have been sparking romance speculation even before season 8 premiered on Tuesday, September 27. Keep reading to see engagement spoilers, if they’re still together and more!

Do Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo Get Engaged on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Victoria, 28, and Johnny, 25, reportedly get engaged on the beach in Mexico, according to Reality Steve.

While neither Bachelor Nation star was announced in the original cast for season 8, it is believed they make their appearances on the beach very early on.

Not only has Johnny been prominently featured in Paradise teasers, but he can also be seen in the cast photo from night one. It doesn’t seem as though Victoria will appear during the first week, but considering their relationship is strong enough for Johnny to pop the question, it’s safe to say she’ll arrive shortly thereafter.

Reality Steve reported there will be whopping 43 contestants appearing on BiP this season, so it seems as though drama will be around every corner.

Are Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo Still Together?

Contestants are expected to stay hush-hush about their romances until after filming wraps, but Johnny and Victoria accidentally revealed a major clue about their relationship status.

In August, Victoria shared a video on her Instagram Stories about her excitement over seeing her friend Natalie Joy, who is dating franchise alum Nick Viall. Although the video moved very quickly and unsteadily, eagle-eyed fans noticed Johnny standing in the background as the group partied at a bar. Victoria quickly deleted the clip, but the speculation already started.

Of course, it’s possible they were just hanging out in a group as friends, but it seems like a newly engaged couple would want to spend time together.

Victoria acknowledged that she was fully ready for a serious relationship before she was cast on the latest season of Paradise.

“I’m not someone who is just going to hang around. If I did go and there was somebody, I’d be into it, and if not I’d check myself out,” the Virginia Beach native said during BiP alums Joe Amabile, Tia Booth and Natasha Parker’s “Click Bait” podcast in June 2022. “I’m not going there just to get Instagram followers. I’m too old for that s—t and I just really want to meet somebody.”

Who Are Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo?

Before hitting the beach, Victoria was a contestant on Bachelor alum Peter Weber’s season. She made it to the final three contestants but was eliminated after overnight dates. That being said, she wants someone who is all in.

“Make it known that you like me,” Victoria said during her “Click Bait” appearance. “It doesn’t work with me. Just show me that you like me and by doing so, pursue me.”

Fans met Johnny on the most recent season of The Bachelorette starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The New Jersey native was sent home by Gabby following their hometown date.

The realtor’s “perfect woman is intelligent, outgoing and athletic,” according to his ABC bio. “He’s ready to start the next chapter of his life and now he just needs to find the right woman to stand by his side.”