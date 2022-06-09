Welcome to Mexico! ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Cast: Everything We Know About Season 8 Stars

Next stop, Mexico! Bachelor in Paradise season 8 is set to return in Fall 2022, and fans are already eager to see which Bachelor Nation stars will be appearing on the reality spinoff. Keep reading for everything we know about the cast!

When does Bachelor in Paradise premiere?

The official premiere date for season 8 has not been announced, but the series is set to hit our television screens sometime in the fall. ABC confirmed that the dating show will air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette, which stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, begins on July 11, and typically, seasons run for about eight to 10 weeks. It’s likely that Paradise will start shortly after the finale.

In 2021, season 7 of BiP premiered on August 16, so hopefully, the new season will start sooner than later.

Who is hosting Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Jesse Palmer has been named the official host of the Bachelor franchise following Chris Harrison’s exit in 2021. The former football player will not only help guide Gabby and Rachel on their journeys to find love, but he will also appear in Mexico to lead the rose ceremonies.

The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams will continue to serve as the BiP bartender during season 8. The radio host previously admitted he was “a little bit” upset that he didn’t get promoted to host over Jesse.

“But I was never the Bachelor, so I understood the decision,” Wells, who is engaged to actress Sarah Hyland, explained to Us Weekly in December 2021. “I also know Jesse really well; I’ve worked with him before. So I get him being the host, he was the Bachelor [so it] totally makes sense. You know, I’m happy [for him].”

Who will be on Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

“When I think of some of the people they have in mind to come back for Bachelor in Paradise, I think it’s going to continue to be a very watched and very discussed block of programming on Mondays and Tuesdays,” Craig Erwich, ABC Entertainment President, told Deadline.

Before the cast was announced, fans speculated the lucky hopefuls coming to the beach would be pulled from Michelle Young and Clayton Echard’s seasons. Of course, there are always a few veteran curveballs thrown in, as well!

Which Paradise Couples From Last Season Are Still Together?

While Bachelor In Paradise has its fair share of love triangles, heartbreak and too much tequila tantrums, true love has blossomed from the show.

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs met during season 7 of the show and are still head-over-heels in love. The former Bachelorette proposed to her man on May 29, and they are now engaged.

During their post-Bachelor In Paradise love life, the duo has double dated with Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb, who also met during season 7. “We love when our kids visit us,” Becca captioned her October 2021 Instagram photo of their outing.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are also going strong since getting engaged last year. “I think somewhere between next spring and next fall we’re gonna be having our wedding,” the Canadian beauty exclusively told Life & Style in May 2022. “I should probably start planning it!”

Keep scrolling to see rumored Bachelor in Paradise 2022 contestants!