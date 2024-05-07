Khloé Kardashian is soaking up all of her free time with her kids True and Tatum Thompson, and the reality star is “not looking” for a relationship after her 2021 spit from ex Tristan Thompson.

“I haven’t been going on dates. I don’t do dating apps. No judgment. It’s just not my thing. With my experience with the Tatum part of just how all of that happened, I needed a lot of time to heal and to do my own internal work and I’m not lonely,” the Good American founder, 39, said on the Tuesday, May 7, episode of the “SHE MD” podcast.

The Kardashians star further explained that she “just recently” felt “that there’s a turn in [her] personality.”

“I don’t want to distract myself with a man or going out with my girlfriends, going to clubs. It’s a different time. Things that really got me down because that was one of the hardest times of my life and I love that I’m finally feeling like it’s turning around for me, just personally and emotionally,” she continued. “So, I will be ready to date. I just don’t know if right now it is. I might wait until I actually am in my forties.”

Khloé and Tristan, 33, had a headline-making, tumultuous relationship after they started dating in 2016. The pair welcomed True on April 12, 2018, just one day after his first cheating scandal. ​Khloé and Tristan continued their relationship, but their family was split apart one year later after Tristan cheated on Khloé with her sister Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. However, the NBA player and Hulu star quietly tried to give their romantic relationship another shot while coparenting True ​in August 2020.

In December 2021, news broke that Tristan cheated on Khloé again and fathered son Theo Thompson with Maralee Nichols. At the time, the two were hiding the news that they were expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate. The shocking moment played out during The Kardashians season 1. Khloé and Tristan split and welcomed ​son Tatum on July 28, 2022.

“My ex Tristan is an incredible father, and I don’t want this to be a bashing thing … He did make mistakes, but Dr. A knows, he’s the nicest guy,” she continued in reference to the “SHE MD” podcast host. “And we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids. And we do get along so well and I’m really grateful for that because my parents [Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian] got along so well.”