See Khloe Kardashian’s Cutest Photos with Her Kids! Her Pictures With True and Tatum Thompson

Khloé Kardashian went from Khlo Money to Khlo Mommy over the years after the births of her sweet children, True and Tatum Thompson.

The Good American founder entered parenthood on April 12, 2018, after she and ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter.

“True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years,” Khloé wrote via Instagram in celebration of True’s fifth birthday. “I must’ve done something right because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful, and silly little girls.”

Though they split in June 2021, Khloé and Tristan welcomed son Tatum on July 28, 2022, via surrogate.

The reality star shared Tatum’s first photos when he turned one – and he looks exactly like his uncle Rob Kardashian!

Keep scrolling to see Khloé’s cutest moments with her babies.