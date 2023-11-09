Luke Bryan Children: Meet His Kids and Blended Family

Apart from his expansive country music career, Luke Bryan is a family man! He and his wife, Caroline Bryan (née Boyer), are parents to their two children, Thomas and Tate, as well as three bonus children, Luke’s nieces and nephew, Jordan, Kris and Tilden.

Who Is Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline?

Luke has been married to Caroline since December 2006 after initially meeting at Georgia Southern University in 1998.

“At a little bar called Dingus Magee’s in Statesboro, Georgia,” the “That’s My Kind of Night” singer told HuffPost in March 2012. “We dated in college and then we broke up for like five-and-a-half years and got back together … and we’ve been depending on each other ever since.”

The dynamic duo were three years apart in school, so when Luke graduated, he relocated to Nashville while Caroline continued her studies. Years later, they would end up reconnecting when they found themselves in the same town.

“I was playing a little bar in Statesboro and she just happened to kinda be in town. We kinda saw each other and talked a little bit and then started emailing back and forth a little bit,” he explained in the interview. “And she was like, ‘Hey, you want to come to my family’s Christmas party?’ I went to the party and the rest is history.”

After Luke proposed to his college sweetheart in front of the Nashville Parthenon, the couple married in Turks and Caicos and spent their honeymoon in the Colorado mountains.

Getty Images

Fourteen years later, Luke attributed the success of their decades-long relationship to being able to “communicate and [have] make-up sex” during an April 2021 interview with theSkimm.

How Many Kids Does Luke Bryan Have?

Luke and Caroline became parents for the first time after welcoming their son, Thomas Boyer — who goes by “Bo”— on March 18, 2008. The pair welcomed their second son, Tatum Christopher, a.k.a. Tate, on August 11, 2010.

Luke and Caroline became bonus parents to Jordan, Kris and Tilden after the “Country Girl” artist’s brother-in-law, Ben, died in 2014. The Grammy winner’s sister, Kelly, suddenly died seven years prior in 2007.

Without hesitation, Luke stepped up and brought his extended family under his care. “We never thought twice about it,” Caroline told Robin Roberts during a joint interview with Luke, whom she married in 2006. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”

As for the dynamic of the blended family, Luke opened up on how maturely his eldest son dealt with the drastic change in 2015.

“Bo went from being kind of the alpha male to being the middle child, but he takes it in stride,” the “I Do” singer told People at the time. “It’s been amazing watching them do so well with it. They treat Til like their brother, and Til does the same.”