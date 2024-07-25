Josh Hall broke his silence for the first time since filing for divorce from Christina Hall on July 15.

The realtor, 44, shared a photo of himself walking through thick woods in a Wednesday, July 24, Instagram Story post. Josh had his back turned to the camera while wearing a gray T-shirt and black baseball cap. He added a prayer hands emoji in the bottom left corner of the snapshot.

Unlike Christina, 41, Josh still has plenty of photos with his estranged wife on his Instagram page. Included in the snapshots are wedding pictures and photos of the former couple in happier times.

Courtesy of Josh Hall/Instagram

A March 16 post showing the pair kissing in a pool in Mexico still remains, along with Josh’s celebratory caption, referring to the passage of time since their first date. “Still going strong …03/2024 … 03/2023 … 03/2022 … 03/2021,” he wrote.

“This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible. No one or no thing will keep her from achieving happiness/success,” Josh gushed in an April 2022 post of the pair hugging at her former Dana Point, California, home.

Immediately after Josh’s divorce filing, Christina wiped her Instagram page of all romantic photos of her estranged husband. He’s now only seen in group pictures or family snapshots. Christina has yet to publicly break her silence about the split.

Josh claimed in his divorce filing that the pair separated on July 8, one day before the Christina on the Coast star’s birthday. She filed for a dissolution of marriage in Orange County, California, on July 16.

The realtor asked for spousal support in his filing and requested that Christina’s right to alimony be terminated. She requested the termination of both parties’ rights to spousal support.

Josh also asked for equal division of community property acquired during the marriage in his filing, including their $12.6 million Newport Beach, California, home and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they worked on together during the marriage.

The Flip or Flop alum has since asked in a July 24 filing with the Orange County Superior Court that she get exclusive use of the home, according to paperwork obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Even though the title to the house is in both of their names, Christina said that the money for the purchase of the Newport Beach pad came from the sale of the home she owned in Dana Point, California, prior to her marriage to Josh.

Christina bought the house in June 2021 for $10.3 million and sold it in April 2022 for $11.5 million. A month later, news broke that the California native bought the 7,000-square-foot home in Newport Beach, the same town she lived in with second husband Ant Anstead, before buying her Dana Point home following their September 2020 split.

The former couple quietly began dating in March 2021, prior to their divorces being finalized from their respective former spouses. Christina’s divorce from Ant, 45, was finalized in June 2021, while Josh’s divorce from ex-wife Chelsea was finalized in May 2021.

After photos surfaced of Christina and Josh on vacation in Mexico on July 5, 2021, she took to Instagram three days later to confirm she said “yes to another relationship,” including a photo sitting on his lap.

The pair got engaged in September 2021 and secretly married the following month, which was revealed in Josh’s divorce filing. Fans previously believed the former couple tied the knot in April 2022, as that is when they held a formal wedding in Maui, Hawaii, for close family and friends.