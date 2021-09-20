She said yes! Flip or Flop star Christina Haack is engaged to boyfriend Joshua Hall two months after they made their relationship public, the HGTV star announced on Monday, September 20.

Christina, 38, shared three photos of herself and Joshua via Instagram using only emojis as the caption — a red heart, infinity symbol, lock, key and a diamond ring. The last picture in the slideshow revealed a large, diamond engagement ring on the Christina on the Coast star’s hand.

The house flipper’s announcement comes less than a week after the two sparked engagement speculation when Christina posted a photo via Instagram wearing her ring on September 15 before quickly deleting it.

Although she erased the initial photo, the reality starlet kept the same caption, “Boat day with friends, my man and his pretty mama.” The trio were all wearing matching outfits with a gorgeous view of the Newport Harbor behind them.

Christina and Joshua’s romance has been a complete whirlwind. On July 8, the California native revealed she found love with the Austin-based realtor when she wasn’t looking.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins),” she wrote via Instagram at the time about smoking the Central American toad’s venom.

At the time, Christina noted she and Joshua spent “a few solid months” just “getting to know each other” before announcing their relationship to the world.

She revealed her new romance weeks after her divorce from former husband Ant Anstead was finalized. The exes wed in 2018 and welcomed son Hudson in 2019. Prior to that, Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and they share two kids — daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6.

Christina clapped back at any haters who were thinking she moved on too fast from her last marriage. “So yes, ‘another relationship’ and guess what? I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want,” she wrote.

The Wellness Remodel author gushed over her man and their strong connection for his birthday on September 19.

“You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection. It’s a combo for a lifetime of happiness [and] success,” she wrote. “Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology. I love you, Josh.”