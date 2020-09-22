See How Much Christina Anstead Has Changed Since ‘Flip or Flop’ Premiered in 2013

Can you believe Christina Anstead has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade? It feels like just yesterday the California native partnered up with her then-husband Tarek El Moussa for season 1 of HGTV’s Flip or Flop. Fast forward over seven years, and a lot has changed in Christina’s life.

While Flip or Flop is still going strong, Christina and Tarek are no longer romantically involved. The pair, who share children Taylor and Brayden, announced their separation in 2017. By January 2018, their divorce was finalized. Less than a year later, Christina got remarried to British TV presenter Ant Anstead.

In September 2019, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Hudson. From that point on, Christina and Ant looked happier than ever raising their blended family. The U.K. native has two children, Archie and Amelie, from a previous marriage to Louise Anstead.

Sadly, in September 2020, The Christina on the Coast personality announced their split. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she began her Instagram post. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Thankfully, there appears to be no bad blood between the former flames. “No one saw this coming. I’m hearing that Christina and Ant just grew apart,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor. Friends say Ant was the first one who started having feelings about splitting.”

According to the insider, Ant and Christina “say they still love and respect each other” despite calling it quits. “The conversations about splitting were gut-wrenching and heartbreaking, but they both came to the same conclusion and decided it wasn’t going to be a lifetime marriage.”

As for how their divorce affects Hudson? Christina and Ant have “promised to coparent their son respectfully without placing blame on either parent,” a separate source told Life & Style. Clearly, Christina has faced many challenges since becoming famous — but she always manages to keep her head held high!

To see photos of how much Christina Anstead has changed since Flip or Flop aired, scroll through the gallery below.