The end of an era. Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, have announced that the current season of their HGTV home renovation hit Flip or Flop will be the last, ending a successful 10-year run despite the former couple’s split in 2016.

“Bittersweet news to announce, it’s the end of an era,” Christina said in a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, March 10, adding, “Next week’s episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale. I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show.”

“I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?,'” she continued about filming their show. “And here we are, a decade later.” HGTV said in a statement to Life & Style, “Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan favorite stars on HGTV and it’s true that Flip or Flop is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series. More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013.”

The network added, “We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina’s real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast.”

Christina hinted in her Instagram post that she has new, secret projects that she’s been working on ahead of Flip or Flop‘s series finale. “I’m excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on behind the scenes. Stay tuned,” the home renovation expert shared.

She’s currently planning a wedding to fiancé Josh Hall, after announcing their engagement on September 20, 2021, following a whirlwind romance. Christina and Tarek’s divorce was finalized in early 2018, and in December of that year, she married Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead. The two split in September 2020, after having son Hudson, together. Tarek and Christina share two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

In his own message to fans, Tarek wrote on Instagram, “You guys have been with us through it all — you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between. But I’m not going anywhere, and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!”