When it comes to successful reality TV stars, Christina Haack most definitely tops the list — and she’s got the net worth to prove it! The longtime Flip or Flop cohost is worth a whopping $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading.

Flip or Flop is going on its 10th season:

When Flip or Flop began in 2013, the series followed Christina and her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa. After the pair called it quits in 2018, viewers were convinced the popular HGTV series was done for. Thankfully Christina and Tarek, who share daughter Taylor and son Brayden, were able to maintain a positive working relationship and continue to cohost Flip or Flop.

Christina has her own spinoff series:

In May 2019, the California native landed her very own series on HGTV called Christina on the Coast. Season 3 of the series premiered in 2021.

Christina is a two-time published author:

In 2017, Christina and Tarek released a self-help book titled Flip Your Life: Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities — No Matter What Comes Your Way. The text discusses how the former flames managed to bounce back and regain their livelihood after the housing market crashed.

In 2020, Christina and nutritionist Cara Clark released The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move, and Feed Your Soul. The diet and cookbook actually played a large part in Christina bouncing back from her third pregnancy.

In July 2019, she revealed she and ex-husband Ant Anstead were expecting their first child together. At the time, she was already 33 weeks pregnant. In September of that year, she gave birth to son Hudson.

“I’m a jeans and T-shirt kinda girl, so fitting back into my skinny jeans was basically my only priority when it came to actual weight loss,” Christina previously told Life & Style. “I gained 30 pounds during pregnancy and around five months postpartum, I was back to my before baby weight. Because of my crazy work schedule, I was only exercising three times a week, so I definitely credit it to healthy eating.”

Is there anything Christina can’t do?!

