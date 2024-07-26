They did! John Mulaney and Olivia Munn finally tied the knot — nearly three years after welcoming son Malcolm — in a private ceremony in New York State. The comedian, 41, and the X-Men: Apocalypse star, 44, weathered a grueling year leading up to their intimate nuptials, including Olivia’s battle with breast cancer and subsequent hysterectomy. “They’ve been through so much,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style of the couple, who met at a mutual pal’s wedding long before they started dating in 2021. “They feel so grateful to have each other in their lives and to have this beautiful boy. It was just the two of them, their son, a witness and Sam [Waterston, Olivia’s Newsroom costar], who officiated.” The source adds that John and Olivia “may have a larger celebration for family and friends down the road. But for now they’re just enjoying this moment. It was so special.”