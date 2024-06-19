The Married With Children alum opened up about the deep depression she’s suffering as a result of her 2021 multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “This is being honest… I don’t enjoy living,” the 52-year-old recently admitted. “I don’t enjoy it. I don’t enjoy things anymore.” Her fellow “MeSsy” podcaster, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 43, diagnosed with MS 20 years ago, urged her to stay strong. “I sit here across from you and you still make me laugh like no one else can.”
2 of 5
Halsey
Music heals! The 29-year-old recently said they were “lucky to be alive,” revealing a 2022 diagnosis of lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. “Both of which are currently being managed or in remission,” said the “End” singer, thanking “amazing” doctors. “After two years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.”
3 of 5
Celine Dion
In her new Prime Video documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, the singer lets fans into her struggle with stiff person syndrome, a rare disorder that makes muscles alternately spasm and go rigid. “I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis,” said the 56-year-old, who still hopes to return to the stage.
4 of 5
Bindi Irwin
Told her suffering was in her head for years, the 25-year-old recently shared how being diagnosed and treated for endometriosis — a disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it — was life-changing. Calling the pain “excruciating,” the conservationist said, post- surgery, “I am a new person.”
5 of 5
Olivia Munn
After a double mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis, on June 4, the 43-year-old opened up about the shock of getting reconstructive surgery. “All I care about is that I’m alive and I’m here for my baby,” she said. “But putting that to the side, I’m like, one day people will forget, or not know, that I had cancer, but they’ll look at me and go, ‘Oh, what a bad boob job!’”