Celine Dion

In her new Prime Video documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, the singer lets fans into her struggle with stiff person syndrome, a rare disorder that makes muscles alternately spasm and go rigid. “I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis,” said the 56-year-old, who still hopes to return to the stage.