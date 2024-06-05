Celine Dion has been to hell and back in recent years, as she lays bare in an emotional new interview. A source reveals she’s more committed to helping others whilst striving like never before for a miraculous stage return.

“Celine has been performing since she was so young, aside from being a mom, being on stage and connecting with her fans is what she lives for,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “The idea of giving that up is just inconceivable for her. She’s nowhere near 100 percent better, but she’s made huge progress and is seeing this as a second chance at life.”

The source adds, “She’s going to live the best life she possibly can while she’s still here, be the best mom, help others around her and get back on stage to carry on Rene’s legacy. She knows it’s what he’d want for her and it’s what she wants for herself. Singing is her gift from God, and she needs to share it.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer first revealed she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022 as she canceled her 2023 and 2024 tour dates.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Celine, 56, said in a video shared via social media. “Recently I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.”

She added, “All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life, and it’s what I love to do the most.”

Celine is set to release a documentary about her journey with SPS later this month on Prime Video called I Am: Celine Dion, in an effort to “raise awareness of this little-known condition.”

“She’s a fighter and she’s not just fighting for herself, she’s fighting to find a cure and to bring hope to other people suffering with this horrific affliction. She’s had the very best doctors to help her and she wants to share what she’s learned and what has helped her, that mission is giving her a lot of strength,” the source tells Life & Style. “She’s vowed to make the most of this second chance and live every moment, and although she’s still dealing with a lot of health complications she’s so much better and she wants people to see her as a survivor and not a victim.”