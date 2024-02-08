Sharing her struggles! On January 30, Céline Dion announced that she has a new documentary coming out, chronicling her ongoing battle with stiff-person syndrome (SPS). “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” said the singer, 55. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition.”

Over a year has passed since Céline was diagnosed with the rare and incurable neurological disorder, and according to her sister Claudette, the six-time Grammy winner no longer has control of her muscles. “It’s very brave of Céline to agree to do this documentary. She has avoided being seen in any significant way since her diagnosis, and she knows that people are so curious about her condition,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “It’s been hard for her to make peace with the changes to her life, her body, her capabilities, but Céline’s hopeful that this project will shine a light on SPS and the quiet battles that so many people [like her] are going through.”

“She’s being very vulnerable,” a source says of the singer agreeing to let the cameras document her health crisis for Prime Video’s I Am: Céline Dion.