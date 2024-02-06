Celine Dion proved that there is no bad blood between her and Taylor Swift after the “Blank Space” singer was accused of “snubbing” her at the Grammy Awards.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer, 55, took to TikTok on Monday, February 5, to share several photos from the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4. “When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it. From my heart,” she said in a voiceover as photos captured her with Taylor, 34, Stevie Wonder and more famous faces throughout the evening.

Fans were quick to point out that the first photo in the slideshow captured Taylor hugging Celine after she presented her with the Album of the Year award for Midnights. “Celine shutting the rumors up fast with the first pic,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, “Celine slaying the Swift drama. Such a queen move.”

Celine – who previously stepped out of the spotlight amid her battle with stiff person syndrome (SPS) – made a surprise appearance during the awards show when she took to the stage to present the AOTY category. After she announced that Taylor was the winner, the “Anti-Hero” singer seemingly ignored Celine on stage and hugged her collaborators before making her speech.

While many viewers rushed to social media to accuse Taylor of being “disrespectful” to Celine, the women quickly shut down rumors that they have drama by posing together backstage.

Hours before Celine took the stage, an executive producer for the awards show teased that there would be a surprise presenter at the end of the ceremony. “They are an absolute global icon. I think jaws will drop to the floor,” the producer revealed. “People will be on their feet. The only condition they gave is that it was a surprise.”

Fans were delighted when the surprise presenter was revealed to be Celine, who announced her battle with SPS in December 2022. Amid the health scare, she “lost control of her muscles” and has had to take a step back from her career.

​​“What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined,” the “All By Myself” singer’s sister Claudette told 7 Jours in December 2023. “She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well. You’re going to do it properly.’”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

However, Claudette explained that Celine’s “goal is to return to the stage.”

Celine first opened up about her diagnosis in an Instagram video in December 2022. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she told her fans at the time. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

After announcing that she had to cancel her 2023 and 2024 Courage World Tour, Celine explained that she was “working hard with [her] sports medicine therapist every day to build back [her] strength and [her] ability to perform again.”