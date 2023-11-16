What happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas when you’re Celine Dion. After more than three years out of the public eye, the “I’m Alive” singer — who revealed in late 2022 that she’s suffering from a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome — was spotted attending a hockey game at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena with her sons, René-Charles, 22, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13. “My boys and I had such a fun time,” she wrote on Instagram of the October 30 match between the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights. “They played so well, what a game!”

The Sin City thrills didn’t stop there, though. A week later, the music superstar and her two youngest children were also in the crowd as Katy Perry performed the final concert of her “Play” residency at Resorts World Theatre on November 4. “Celine is done hiding,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She’s been through hell with her Stiff-Person diagnosis and before that were years of confusion and fear, trying to figure out what was wrong. It has been a very long, difficult road. But with the help of her family and many doctors and therapists, she seems to finally have things under control.”

A New Normal

Earlier this year, Celine canceled her 2023 and 2024 Courage World Tour dates due to muscle spasms. “You know [how] people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It’s a bit like that, but in all muscles,” the celebrity’s sister, Claudette Dion, 74, said in an interview with Hello! Canada this September. “There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain.”

Courtesy of Montreal Canadiens/Instagram

While Celine is “feeling better” now, and venturing out more, “she knows her limitations,” says the insider. “There are good days and bad days. It can be scary to have people see her so vulnerable.”

But she’s lucky to have the love and support of her sons. “Her kids are really her motivation,” shares the insider, noting the boys’ father, Celine’s beloved husband René Angélil, passed away in 2016 at age 73 following a long battle with cancer. “They give her the strength to push herself.”

However, performing again is not in the cards yet. Despite reports that “Queen of Power Ballads” Celine sang a few notes during a locker room visit with Canadian players after the hockey game on October 30, “she is not in the condition to get back on stage or in the recording studio,” says the insider. “Maybe she’ll return to music in the future, but she’s not putting pressure on herself. Staying strong and healthy for her family is Celine’s priority right now.”