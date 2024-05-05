Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez will be walking the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala, which takes place on Monday, May 6, at NYC’s famed Metropolitan Museum of Art. Preparation for fashion’s biggest event starts months beforehand, with celebs and stylists picking out their looks and getting their skin red carpet ready.

According to celebrity favorite skincare expert Cynthia Rivas, celebrities can start preparing their skin weeks before the big day.

“If a celebrity has a specific skin concern, we might start addressing it weeks before,” says Rivas. “But for some busy A-Listers, prep starts 2-3 days before, or even day of!”

“Avoiding salty food a few days before is really important to reduce puffiness. Glowy, sculpted faces are my focus for big events! Think high cheekbones and smooth bouncy skin.”

