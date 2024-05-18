Taylor Swift became a football fan when she started dating Travis Kelce in summer 2023. After attending several of his games during the 2023-2024 season, fans are likely wondering if the NFL worked around her Eras tour schedule when setting the games for the 2024-2025 season.

Did the NFL Consider Taylor Swift When Making 2024 Schedule?

The NFL confirmed they did consider Taylor’s tour schedule when making the 2024 schedule, though it wasn’t to ensure that she can attend Kansas City Chiefs games.

Mike North, who works as NFL vice president of broadcast planning, explained that the league needed to factor in her United States tour dates because all of her domestic shows are held in football stadiums, according to Fox Sports.

Taylor is scheduled to bring her Eras tour to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on October 18, 19 and 20 of 2024. Additionally, she will perform at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 25, 26 and 27 of 2024 and at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on November 1, 2 and 3 of 2024.

Due to the tour dates, the league had to make sure the Dolphins, Saints and Colts were scheduled to play away games when the “Cruel Summer” singer is using their stadiums.

Meanwhile, fans suspected that the NFL scheduled the Kansas City Chiefs to play against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on November 17, 2024, because Taylor will be performing at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, that weekend. The cities are only about a two hour drive from each other, which would make it possible for Taylor to cheer on Travis following her November 16, 2024, concert.

However, Mike insisted the timing of the Chiefs game against the Bills was a coincidence. “I saw a lot of conspiracy theories talking about Kansas City at Buffalo, middle of the season, right when Taylor’s playing Toronto,” he stated. “That one definitely did not hit our radar screen.”

Taylor Swift Loves Cheering Travis Kelce on at Games

After they started dating in summer 2023, the “Cardigan” singer became a staple at Chiefs games and regularly cheered on her boyfriend from a suite.

While many fans were delighted to see her in the crowd, others slammed her from taking the attention away from the game. In December 2023, Taylor clapped back at her critics by insisting she will show up for Travis regardless of the backlash.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she previously told TIME. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”