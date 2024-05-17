He’s gonna be a star — on the small screen, that is. After winning three Super Bowls, creating a hit podcast and nabbing the world’s biggest pop star, Kansas City Chief’s tight end (and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend) has landed a role on megaproducer Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX series Grotesquerie.

His costar Niecy Nash-Betts broke the news on Instagram May 7. “Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?” the 54-year-old asked before aiming the camera at the football great.

The 34-year-old has been making a concerted effort to break into Hollywood, starring in hundreds of TV commercials, his reality show Catching Kelce and killing it as a guest host on SNL. “I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera,” he said in January. But the new show is a big step for someone with no acting training (just ask Kim Kardashian, who appeared in another of Ryan’s shows).

“Travis is comfortable in front of the camera,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s a little nervous, but Taylor is telling him he’s a natural.”