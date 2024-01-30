Travis Kelce is just as powerful at making money as he is with moves on the football field. Fans are wondering what the Kansas City Chiefs star’s net worth is as he ​works on projects outside of the NFL.

What Is Travis Kelce’s Net Worth?

Girlfriend Taylor Swift has been credited with helping increase Travis’ visibility and already hefty net worth of $30 million in October 2022. He was worth $40 million one year later according to Fortune, after their relationship became worldwide news in September 2023.

How Much Money Does Travis Kelce Make Playing Football?

After the Chiefs’ 2020 Super Bowl win and with two years left on his contract, Travis and the Chiefs agreed to a four-year extension through 2026 worth $57.25 million and $28 million in guarantees.

However, it added up to $14.3 million per year, as despite being a future NFL Hall of Famer, he’s only the ​fourth highest paid tight end in the league.

Travis explained he knows he could make much more money asking another team for a huge salary, but wants to keep playing for the Chiefs and chasing Super Bowl victories with close friend and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” Travis told Vanity Fair in June 2023, before his romance with Taylor began. “Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?'” Travis brought up former teammate, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who got a four-year, $120-million deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2022, as the Chiefs final offer was approximately $58 million.

“You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of,” he continued. “I don’t know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I’m quote-unquote worth … But I know I enjoy coming to that building every single day,” referring to the Chiefs’ headquarters.

How Does Travis Kelce Make Money Outside of Football?

Thanks to his good looks and charm, Travis scored a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in March 2023. While that might not have come with a huge paycheck, it showed fans and potential brands what a natural he is in front of the camera.

Over the years Travis had deals with brands including Nike, Tide, T-Mobile, Old Spice, Walgreens, McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Sleep Number and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The athlete blew up big time in 2023, appearing in national spots for Campbell’s Soup, State Farm, Pfizer, Experian, DirecTV, Bud Light and the NFL’s Extra Points Visa credit card.

As of December 11, 2023, Travis appeared in more commercials during NFL games that any other celebrity, with a whopping 375 spots featuring him that aired during the season, according to iSpot.