RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga ‘Unfazed’ by Teresa’s Reunion Comments

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice said that Melissa Gorga wouldn’t return for season 14 during the season 13 reunion, but Melissa wasn’t bothered by her sister-in-law’s comments.

“I was unfazed because the harder someone goes and barks orders, the more you’re just like, ‘Okay, sit down,’” Melissa, 45, told People in an article published on Sunday, May 5. “And you know what? It’s been so many years and I’m just like, anything that they say or do at this point, I just giggle at. I’m like, ‘Okay …'”

During the RHONJ season 13 reunion, which aired in May 2023, Teresa, 51, blew up at Melissa and told her she couldn’t “wait to never f–king look at your face again after today,” before adding that Melissa would be “leaving.”

However, it was confirmed that both Teresa and Melissa were returning for RHONJ season 14. Even though Teresa made it clear her relationship with her sister-in-law was finished, Melissa told the publication that she decided not to speak to Teresa anymore.

“There’s just no need. I don’t need to comment on it,” the mom of three told the outlet. “I don’t need to talk about it. It’s something I just, I don’t want to say don’t care about, but I just don’t anymore. That ship has sailed, and I’m okay with it, my family’s okay with it, so why do I need to talk about it? There’s absolutely nothing to talk about. So I’m not answering a question because it’s just going to be a dead-end question anyway. Keep it moving and let’s talk about something else.”

Melissa and Teresa’s feud has spanned over a decade, but fans first got a glimpse at the squabbling sisters-in-law when Melissa joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2011. Their first big blowout came when Melissa’s husband and Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, called Teresa “garbage” at his son’s christening. From there, things only got worse.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

However, Melissa and Teresa were able to present a united front in 2016 when they had a common enemy in fellow RHONJ star Jacqueline Laurita. By 2017, it seemed as though the two women had possibly put their differences behind them when Teresa opened up a restaurant with Joe and Melissa. Their truce didn’t last long and by 2018, they were on the outs again. When Teresa married Luis “Louie” Reulas in July 2022, both Melissa and Joe skipped the wedding.

By the time filming for the RHONJ season 13 reunion rolled around, the tension between Melissa and Teresa had reached an all-time high, and host Andy Cohen said that their arguing almost caused him to leave the set.

“I’ve gotta tell you, the level — I won’t even say vitriol, I’ll say hate — between Teresa and Melissa … The gloves are off. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Andy, 55, said during an April 2023 episode of his Sirius XM radio show, Sirius Andy. “The way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of — neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight.I almost walked off at one point. I was just so annoyed.”

Despite their ongoing feud, both Melissa and Teresa both said they had no plans to leave the popular Bravo franchise.