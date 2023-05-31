Drama! 'RHONJ' Season 13 Reunion Recap: Teresa and Melissa Feud, More

The drama continues! The bombshell Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion is three parts, and full of major bombshells.

“I want to say chaos, but that was the second part of the reunion,” newcomer Danielle Cabral teased to Entertainment Tonight days before Part 1 premiered on Tuesday, May 30. “The second part of the reunion is chaos, but I think the first part for me is vindicated.”

Perhaps the craziest part of the RHONJ reunion was the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The “Namaste B$tches” podcast host called her sister-in-law a “liar” and claimed that Melissa was “leaving” after they filmed the reunion.

“I don’t know. I don’t know how we’re gonna coexist, the two of us,” Teresa explained. “She’s gonna be out of my life after tonight.”

Melissa, for her part, has since addressed rumors she’s leaving the show, denying Teresa’s claims.

“I have no intentions on leaving. I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality,” she shared on a May episode of the “On Display With Melissa Gorga” podcast. “Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show. I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now.”

While she and Teresa have been feuding on and off for years, things came to a head while they filmed RHONJ season 13 throughout 2022. The current iteration of their feud stems from rumors that Melissa had cheated on her husband, Joe Gorga. The rumor was circulated during a party that had been filmed for the RHONJ season 13 finale, which aired on May 23.

“There’s a lot of rumors that come out about me, and you know what? We just keep hitting ’em, swatting ’em like flies, [and] they just keep coming,” Melissa told Us Weekly in August 2022, appearing to address the allegations. Joe, for his part, added, “It’s been tough.” Melissa and Joe Gorga Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Ups and Downs After filming the reunion, which took place on April 20, Andy Cohen commented on the level of “hate” between Teresa and Melissa. “The gloves are off. I’ve never seen anything like it. And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight,” the Bravo boss shared during his Andy Cohen Live radio show on April 23, noting that he was “so annoyed” by their behavior and “almost walked off at one point.”

Scroll through the gallery for all the RHONJ season 13 reunion bombshells.