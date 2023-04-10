Subtle shade? Dolores Catania subtly addressed her apparent feud with ex-Bravo star Dina Manzo during Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13.

“[Teresa Giudice] called while we were together and said that while she was meditating about her wedding, she pictured Jennifer [Aydin] and I being in the wedding,” Dolores told the fellow RHONJ women during season 13, episode 9. Shortly thereafter, Jennifer Fessler was quick to mention that Teresa had “lost a bridesmaid” in the form of her longtime friend Dina.

During her confessional, Dolores made it clear that she was “not talking about Dina, ever.” What really went down between them? Keep reading for all the details!

What Happened Between Dolores Catania and Dina Manzo?

It’s been reported that Dolores had written a letter in support of releasing Dina’s ex-husband, Tommy Manzo, from jail in 2021 after he allegedly orchestrated the 2017 home invasion against the former RHONJ star and her now-husband, Dave Cantin. Tommy was arrested in 2021 for his alleged role in the home invasion and was later released on bail while awaiting trial. In May 2022, Dina seemingly confirmed in an Instagram comment that both Dolores and Caroline Manzo had written letters, leading to the downfall of her relationship with both women. As of November 2022, a new attorney has appeared on Tommy’s behalf as he continues to await trail.

Dolores, for her part, has kept things vague about her and Dina’s falling out over the years.

“Sometimes friendships have expiration dates. There’s no rhyme or reason why two people have to always stay in each other’s lives,” she told Page Six about herself and Dina in May 2022. “You don’t need to get in a fight to go separate ways.”

She continued, “She moved to California, I’m here on the show, she’s not. Long before she moved to California, she was on the show and I wasn’t and I was doing different things. I was on a different journey than she was and our friendship didn’t stay together. But we didn’t have a fight.”

Did Dolores Catania Skip Teresa Giudice’s Engagement Party Because of Dina Manzo?

Dolores apparently wasn’t at Teresa’s engagement party to now-husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas because Dina was also present at the event.

“I know her and Dina do not speak,” Teresa explained on “The Slut Pig Podcast” in May 2022. “But Dina’s in California, Dolores is here. So I can have relationships with both of them. Dina never tells me anything about Dolores and vice versa. Dolores doesn’t say anything about Dina.”

The close-knit pals discussed the engagement party drama with Dolores telling Page Six at the time “there was no good reason” that she wasn’t invited. However, there’s no bad blood between her and Teresa. Dina, for her part, also addressed the engagement party drama.

“Let me first say that Dolores and I have been in the same room since our falling out of friendship. We didn’t have, like, we didn’t have this huge fight. We both saw each other at Teresa’s mother’s funeral. We were so nice to each other,” she shared during a Q & A video on her YouTube channel, which has since resurfaced. “It’s not about me and Dolores needing to be in the same room and what’s gonna go down. I think Dolores and I are very much the same way in that we’re not gonna make a scene where we put Teresa first. It’s not about that. It’s just about, I was really uncomfortable being on the East Coast for an event like that.”

Were Dina Manzo and Dolores Catania Bridesmaids in Teresa Giudice’s Wedding?

Per an episode of RHONJ season 13, Dolores was only asked to be a bridesmaid after Dina bowed out.

“Dolores was not even invited to the engagement party. Why? Because Dina was,” Melissa Gorga said during the Bravo show. “I hear Louie and Dina’s man have an argument over business, these two are no longer friends. All of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Dolores, I was meditating.’ … So convenient, that meditation moment.”

Dolores, however, did not feel like she was a backup pick. Andy Cohen asked if she felt like a “second choice” during a Watch What Happens Live episode from April 2023, and she replied, saying, “I didn’t feel that way at all.”

During the same talk show, Dolores addressed where she and Dina stand now.

“You know, there are no issues. We just kind of separated ways and our friendship just dissipated. That’s all,” she explained. “We never got in a fight. That’s the truth.”