Reunited and it feels so good! Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita have appeared to bury the hatchet following their longtime feud, which started when they were both cast mates on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. While Teresa is still on the Bravo reality show, Jacqueline left the series following season 7.

“5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about,” both Teresa and Jacqueline shared via Instagram in February 2023, tagging Cipriani Las Vegas as the location for their surprise meetup. “Lots of laughs too! Reunited and it feels so good!”

What really went down between Teresa and Jacqueline before their shocking reunion? Keep reading for everything we know.

Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Are Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita Feuding?

It appears the reality stars have reconciled. Prior to their February 2023 reconciliation, Teresa spoke candidly about their friendship during a January 2023 episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast.

“We were real, real friends before the show,” the RHONJ star shared. “I wish Jacqueline and her family nothing but the best but what happened [between us] really devastated me. … I really was sad for a while.”

Why Did Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita Stop Being Friends?

Fans watched the downfall of their friendship during the early seasons of RHONJ. However, one episode — which aired in 2016 — was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Amid a massive fight during a meet-up at Jacqueline’s house, Teresa referred to her former bestie as “a nasty person.”

While the pair rehashed the past, Teresa’s legal troubles and prison sentence were brought up, which was the end of the line for the Turning the Tables author. Teresa and ex-husband, Joe Giudice, pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud in March 2014 and served respective prison sentences. Joe, for his part, has since been deported to his native Italy.

Years after their legal issues, Jacqueline spoke about her former friends during a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, slamming Teresa for not standing by her husband amid his deportation. The former couple split in 2019 and finalized their divorce nearly one year later.

“I don’t understand Teresa’s decision to not stand by her man and keep her family intact,” Jacqueline claimed at the time. “If Joe is truly the love of her life and the father of her kids, you’d think she would go wherever he goes to keep the family together as a unit! I feel like they’ve been separated long enough! Her decision seems a little selfish to me.”

Why Are Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita Friends Again?

It appears they both have a mutual enemy: Melissa Gorga.

Teresa has been feuding with her sister-in-law for years, with their feud coming to a head during RHONJ season 13. Jacqueline, for her part, made headlines in January 2023 when she claimed during an Instagram Live that Melissa was “very good at manipulating people.”

Jacqueline continued, “The whole time, Melissa and Joe were in my ear manipulating me, telling me secrets about Teresa, things Teresa would say and do to them, and telling me things Teresa would say behind my back,” noting that she had seen “a different side of Teresa once Melissa came around.”