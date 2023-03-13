‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Jennifer Fessler’s Home Is Gorgeous: See Photos

Fit for a businesswoman! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Fessler’s home is absolutely gorgeous. Keep scrolling to learn more!

Where Does RHONJ’s Jennifer Fessler Live?

Jennifer appears to reside in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, per her Instagram.

The entrepreneur is a newcomer to the franchise and has been appearing as a “friend of” during season 13. However, she popped up multiple times during the early episodes, leading some fans to believe that Jennifer is gearing up to join the cast. The sassy pal of the New Jersey ladies has an “unfiltered mouth,” which could get her “in trouble,” according a Bravo press release.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Her connection to RHONJ is through Margaret Josephs, but Jennifer also has photos on her Instagram with Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, who is also a “friend of” the cast, and Real Housewives newbie Rachel Fuda.

Who Is Jennifer Fessler?

Jennifer is the cofounder and CEO of shoe brand F. Major, which touts itself as “the most comfortable sexy pump.” The company’s stylish shoes are all made in Spain, feature a three-inch heel and have a foam-infused insole.

“We certainly don’t want to settle on clunky comfort pumps or surrender to kitten heels. All we need is a sexy black heel we can wear with everything,” the website reads.

The reality star and her cofounder, Shari Friedman, started their company in 2020 after feeling “discounted by the high heel shoe industry,” Jennifer told Distractify, adding that she couldn’t fit her “old, nasty feet” in traditional high heel brands.

“It’s actually for women who can’t wear high heels anymore, who get to a certain age, and it just hurts too much,” Jennifer continued.

Many stars of RHONJ have supported F. Major by wearing the stylish shoes, including Rachel who tapped the brand amid her ongoing issues with rheumatoid arthritis.

“She’s had issues her whole life with, you know, back and feet and legs,” Jennifer explained about her costar. “So I’d given her a pair, and she wears them constantly. And now they come in black and now also beige. So she just recently wore the beige to the [RHONJ Season 13] premiere.”

Besides work, Jennifer has been married to husband Jeff Fessler for over two decades after they tied the knot in April 1999 at the Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club in New York. They share two children — son Zachary and daughter Rachel.

Jeff is a lawyer who focuses “on the representation of public and private companies, principally in the life sciences industry,” per his LinkedIn. He also has “extensive experience representing investment banks and companies in public offerings and private placements.”

Keep reading to see photos inside Jennifer Fessler’s house!