Looking fabulous! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania shocked fans on Wednesday, May 26, when she shared a nearly naked photo of herself in which she looked slimmer and more stunning than ever. Is the incredible new look the result of plastic surgery? It seems like it — and the Bravo star has been open about her procedures in the past.

After the season 11 finale, which aired on May 12, Dolores, 50, revealed to her ex-husband, Frank Catania, that she had gotten a thigh lift. Ahead of the season’s first reunion special, which aired on May 19, the New Jersey native revealed she underwent a vaginal rejuvenation procedure and called the results her “new vagina.”

During the season 11 premiere in February, she showed off her scars from a recent butt lift surgery — and Frank wasn’t afraid to speak his mind about how Dolores was healing. “Dude! It looks like you’re filleted,” he told her during the episode. “Dolores, that’s what I do to a flounder!” The mother of two was quick to reply, “Well, my ass was floundering.”

In 2020, the reality star went under the knife for a tummy tuck and liposuction. The procedures were a point of contention on-screen for Dolores and boyfriend David Principe, who was mad because the RHONJ vet didn’t consult him before committing to the surgeries.

“Since I was 18 years old or as long as I can remember, I always said the first half of my life I would take care of everybody in my life, the second half of my life was going to be for me,” she told Life & Style about losing weight and getting healthy in October 2019. “Now, I didn’t realize how hard that transition would be for me because it’s a habit that’s going to be hard to break but I’m not saying that I’m not going to try to work more on myself.”

Plus, she isn’t just into the plastic surgery route; Dolores is also dedicated to breaking a sweat. She added, “From the neck up I can handle but from the neck down, I need to get to the gym. There isn’t one person walking this Earth that doesn’t need to work out. You feel so much better.”