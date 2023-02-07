Wedding bells in her future? Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania says fans should “stay tuned,” while teasing a possible marriage to boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell in an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“Paulie is really such a special man, something I’ve always known but have come to realize more and more as our relationship progresses. Besides his dashing good looks, Paul has a heart of gold and a truly intelligent and witty way about him,” the Bravo star, 52, tells Life & Style ahead of the RHONJ season 13 premiere on Tuesday, February 7. “Since the beginning of our relationship, he has taken such a direct role in my life, always looking out for me and my family’s best interest, no matter how busy he may be with his endeavors. I consider myself very lucky to have met him and am really enjoying our time together.”

Overall, Dolores “can absolutely see a long-term future” with Paulie.

“Whenever you look to take that next step, there are so many nuances and factors that need to be taken into consideration,” she adds. “We are loving our time together and know that if it’s meant to be, we will get there, organically.”

Dolores Catania/Instagram

Dolores appears on the show alongside ex-husband, Frank Catania Sr., whom she’s been divorced from for more than 20 years. Amid their time on the RHONJ, fans have watched the exes — who share kids Gabrielle and Frank Jr. — live together while navigating separate romantic relationships. When it comes to her current romance with Paulie, all Dolores wants is “peace” within the family.

“Peace for me first then everything else!” she tells Life & Style.

Previously, Dolores showcased her relationship with ex-boyfriend David Principe on the show. They were together for five years until calling it quits in summer 2021. Now, fans will get a first look at the New Jersey native’s new relationship with Paulie as season 13 airs.

Throughout her time on the show, Dolores tells Life & Style that she’s changed by “becoming a better version of myself.” She adds, “My goal is always to be the best version of me, I think you can see how I have grown with the show and my fans. But I am still Paterson Dolores,” she gushes.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Overall, Dolores teases “a whirlwind of a season” with new RHONJ cast members Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda in the mix.

“We say every year that this is the best season, but I can guarantee that this is by far the biggest season with all the different people and split between friends,” she shares. “All I can say is get ready, you won’t be disappointed.”

Reporting by Katie Bruno