The ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Are Seriously Hot — See Their Best Bikini Moments Over the Years

The ladies of the Real Housewives franchises are hot, there’s no disputing that. Babes like Teresa Giudice, Luann de Lesseps and Kim Zolciak-Biermann have been stunning fans with their steamy bikini photos for years — and we don’t blame them, with bodies like those!

While the Bravo ladies have incredible bodies for their ages — most of them are at least in their 40s — some of the gals have had a little help from plastic surgery procedures. Kim, who starred on Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2008 to 2013, revealed in February 2019 that she had undergone a tummy tuck in addition to doing her lips and getting Botox.

“I had a major hernia after my twins, so I had to have it repaired regardless, and they do it the same way almost as a tummy tuck, so I said you might as well do the repair, and I mean it was covered by insurance and the whole nine yards,” she told People. “So I don’t know that I honestly would’ve done a tummy tuck, I feel like my stomach was pretty good, but I’m open [about her surgeries].”

As for Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel, who starred on the series from 2008 to 2010 and again from 2015 to 2019, she underwent a breast augmentation years ago — but that’s all she has had done. “I have not had invasive plastic surgery,” she told Life & Style exclusively in February 2019. “I do look different. I’ve had Botox in my jaw. You can see that my jaw has completely changed.”

Teresa, who has been starring on Real Housewives of New Jersey since its first season in 2009, got a breast augmentation in 2008 before the show began. “After I breast-fed, [my breasts] looked different,” she told Us Weekly about why she made the call to go under the knife. “They were deflated. I was just a big nipple. … I never liked how I looked in bathing suits.” She later “changed out” her C-cup implants in 2018 but kept the same size.

However, all of these hot mamas are proud of their bodies and love flaunting what they’ve got! Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Real Housewives stars serving their best bikini moments.