A dress to impress! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stunned in her wedding gown during her ceremony with husband Luis Ruelas.

The brunette beauty, 50, donned a beautiful strapless ensemble with a sweetheart neckline, which included a pair of matching white gloves and a diamond tiara. Her veil featured embroidered patches that matched her long tulle train as Teresa wore her hair down in gorgeous waves.

The happy couple exchanged vows at Park Chateau Estates & Garden in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on Saturday, August 6, surrounded by their friends and family. Teresa’s daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana accompanied their mom at the ceremony, all donning beautiful blush pink bridesmaid dresses. The Bravolebrity shares her daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice, who shared a picture of their children in their wedding attire via Instagram.

Courtesy of Gina Marie/Instagram

Several famous pals attended the event, including Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley, as well as Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore.

Courtesy of Gina Marie/Instagram

Just one day before the ceremony, Teresa shared photos of her and her daughters enjoying the rehearsal dinner via Instagram, which took place at the Highlawn restaurant in West Orange, New Jersey.

“Built in best friends,” she captioned a group shot via Instagram on Friday, August 5. “To the moon [and] back, I love you girls!”

Previously, Luis teased their wedding plans to Life & Style.

“[It’s] going to be a beautiful affair,” he said as he gushed over the ceremony details he and the reality star were looking forward to. “All the kids involved. Her four daughters. My two sons. Training the dogs to walk down the aisle.”

Luis and Teresa’s romance began “at the very end of summer 2020,” a separate insider exclusively told In Touch in November of that year. The two met on the Jersey Shore by randomly running into each other and exchanging numbers. Since then, the lovebirds have enjoyed a blissful relationship, from vacations together to adorable dinner dates. In April, the New York Times bestselling author and the New Jersey native enjoyed a trip to Turks and Caicos.

“You have no idea how you’ve changed my life,” Teresa captioned an Instagram photo during their vacation, featuring a cute dinner table they enjoyed. “You have shown my girls what true love is, you nurture my soul, make me feel beautiful & adored, I’m so thankful to the universe for bringing us together.”