If you ever wanted to live like one of the Real Housewives of New York, now’s your chance! Dorinda Medley has listed her home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, on AirBnb, and it’s a deal for a mere $100 per night. But it’s only for a short time for two lucky groups of guests.

The house is in the Berkshires and has been featured on the Bravo series. On its Airbnb page, the description reads, “Blue Stone Manor – a 1902 hilltop estate in western Massachusetts – is best known as the idyllic setting of some of our, well, less-than-idyllic scenes on the Real Housewives of New York, but there’s more than just drama to be displayed here. Jewel-clad peacocks, sea-shelled statues, and a swell of gorgeous velvet abound as well – it’s a feast for the eyes.”

Dorinda described the home as a “Tudor-style residence traces back to the Gilded Age, and growing up nearby (no, not in the Gilded Age), I admired the home for its grandeur and intricate detail. Spanning almost 11,000-square-feet, each and every room of the century-old estate is yours for admiring, too.”

The home features four bedrooms with queen sized beds and six bathrooms, although only three of the bedrooms will be available for guests, as Dorinda is not offering up her own personal bedroom to visitors.

Photos show the home’s charming exterior, along with its well-appointed rooms. It features a formal living room with a fireplace and French doors, in addition to the jewel-clad peacock. A second living room includes bright purple sofas, a stone fireplace, and dark wood-paneled ceilings. It also includes a billiards table to double as a comfortable game room.

The formal dining room includes a lighter wood paneling on all the walls, as well as several ceiling beams. Zebra-skin rugs are seen on the floor, while the chairs are upholstered in a lush green and white pattern. A round, iron medieval-style chandelier hangs above the dining table.

The white kitchen includes modern appliances as well as a large center island for preparing delicious meals. Two of the bedrooms are shown but with entirely different decor. One features blue, retro-patterned wallpaper with a red and white accented bed. An en suite bathroom is also visible. The second bedroom includes a medieval style bed with its pointed iron headboard and footboard. The walls and bedspread are in a warm gold color, and the room also has its own en suite bathroom.

The home is only available for a short time to two lucky vacationers for a two night stay while Dorinda is out of town promoting her new book, Make It Nice. Bookings open for at 12pm EDT on Aug. 18 for two, one-night stays on Aug. 23 and 25.

“Exceptional spaces like this are meant to be shared,” the Bravo star explained in a press release, adding, “Come here to toast with friends, old and new, and ‘make it nice’ at Blue Stone Manor.”