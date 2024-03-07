Week of March 10 through March 16. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

It’s time to make things happen! Doing a good job at work scores you major points with the boss, so forget about taking shortcuts. If you play this right, you’ll be well on your way to success.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Minor misunderstandings could crop up this week, but don’t bother going in circles. If someone really can’t understand you, maybe it’s best to just leave it there.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With your practical approach and creative inspiration working together, you’ll want to reach for those important goals. Aim high, Taurus!

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your quick wit gives you the advantage when communicating with others. It will be especially helpful if you want to get yourself noticed, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

With your super-charged mood shining through, you’re happy to steal the limelight. There could be challenges to deal with along the way, but you’re ready to conquer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

When you’re working alone, it can be hard to see how much support you really have. But this week, friends and fans will make themselves known. Let them show up for you, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your super stylish sex appeal is enough to drive any love interest wild. Attached? It’s time to talk about those feelings that you’ve been keeping close to the chest.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Although you begin the week with your attraction factor switched to high, romantic relationships alone are not enough to sustain your interest, Libra. You desire something more.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Even when the same old situations seem to be playing out again and again, there’s plenty of change going on beneath the surface. Just trust your instincts, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Positive energy surrounds your home life right now. So you should find it easier to move, update your living space or repair family bonds.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

If you’re feeling in need of clarity, you’ll want to make a list of your goals and priorities. Don’t push yourself too hard, though! Being impatient could backfire.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Whether you want to boost your love life, bring in the cash or create a more fulfilling career, get yourself organized. Be ready to update your interests, too.