Week of February 11 through February 17. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks).

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

No matter what life throws at you, you can handle it. It’s important now to believe in yourself and to present yourself in a way you’d like to be seen by others. Take control and create the lifestyle you want.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

At last, the tide seems to be changing, encouraging you to make the most of the opportunities coming your way, Pisces. Doing inner work is a good idea, as well.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

With your entrepreneurial skills coming through loud and clear, you’ll be impatient to get going. Good luck shines when you team up with others, so make sure your intuition is switched on.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

When you believe in yourself, chasing new goals feels great, especially if you get to use your amazing talents. Remember to trust your instincts along the way.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Stuck in a situation that doesn’t allow you to think outside of the box? You may decide that now is the time to move on, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

When it comes to love, what lies ahead should fulfill your desires. Presently, however, time to yourself is very precious, so make the best use of it while you can.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You may find people want to make more demands on you this week, so be clear about your boundaries. Getting organized and knowing your priorities will set you up for success and allow you to factor in some me time.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re ready to roll up your sleeves and get on with the task in hand. There’s no doubt that you are strong enough to keep it together while others seem to lose their direction.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With upbeat energy flowing into your life, you’re ready to sparkle! You may find a creative project close to your heart has the potential to really take off, so now’s the moment to put in extra effort.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Sometimes life just needs a nudge in the right direction. If love is slow to fall into line, you might want to take the initiative, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

There are fun experiences to be had on the social scene. Just make the effort to seek out the company of those friends you like best.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

As old habits are replaced with better routines, you begin to find your rhythm. If you want to get yourself back into shape, do it now!