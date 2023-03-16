Did Miley Cyrus Get Plastic Surgery? Read Everything She’s Said about Cosmetic Enhancements

The world saw Miley Cyrus grow up from a tween Disney sensation to a bonafide rockstar – and some of us can even say we grew up with her. From mullets to secret braces, the “Flowers” artist has experienced ongoing physical transformations over the years and some question if it’s due to plastic surgery.

Miley faced rumors that she got a boob job when she was 20 years old after she started adding more chest-bearing clothing to her wardrobe. The Tennessee native had no problem responding to the chatter with her online fans and setting the record straight.

“Thank you for the compliment but these babies are all mine. I wish they’d realize you don’t have to be fake to be beautiful,” she tweeted to a Miley Cyrus fan account in December 2011.

She echoed the sentiment nearly one year later after she was accused of enhancing yet another body part.

“Definitely don’t get my lips injected. It’s so sad that people have done so much shit to their face people don’t believe in natural beauty,” the Hannah Montana starlet tweeted in August 2012. Former Disney actress Zendaya responded to Miley’s message, writing, “Speakkkk the truth!!”

Miley’s striking good looks may be genetic, but her strict skincare routine has helped maintain them. The “Midnight Sky” vocalist reflected on her struggle with acne when she was younger, and attributed it to “juggling school, work, filming … [and] all the stage makeup.”

“I finally realized that something that works for someone else might not work for me, so I saw a dermatologist and learned that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to skincare. I basically have it down to a science these days,” she told Elle in April 2022, while noting that mental health is also good for radiant skin. “Taking care of yourself from the inside out is so important. Your beauty routine is a form of self-love because it means you’re taking time out of your day to check in with yourself, mentally and physically.”

Miley turned her skincare routine into a business when was named Creative Advisor for Telehealth platform Hims & Hers, a prescription skincare brand, in June 2021. The Last Song actress took on the role to help create “personalized” routines, which were inspired by her struggles as a teen.

They say practice makes perfect and her skincare routine and breathtaking looks ​are perfect example of that! Keep scrolling to see Miley Cyrus’ before and after photos.