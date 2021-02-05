Singer Miley Cyrus has been in our lives since she was a tween on Disney Channel and has secured her place in pop star history with seven studio albums and countless acting appearances. However, some of her siblings aren’t as well known. The Nashville native has five gorgeous brothers and sisters who she seems to spend a lot of time with.

Noah and Braison both share Miley’s parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus. Brandi and Trace have the same last name as the “Unholy” artist but are actually half-siblings from their mother’s previous marriage. Christopher Cody is another half-brother who shares the same father as the famous songstress.

While it seems amazing to have a world-renowned superstar as your sister, it wasn’t always easy for youngest Noah. “Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister, but I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s–t about due to what people said to me online,” she said through tears during an Instagram Live in May 2020.

The situation became “unbearable,” according to Noah, which inspired her to create the song “Young and Sad” from her album The End of Everything. “That’s why I write, ‘My sister’s like sunshine / Always bringing good light wherever she’ll go / And I was born to rain clouds / Blessed in her shadows.’ Because that’s why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow,” Noah continued about her song lyrics. “And I always believed that, and that’s so hard for me to overcome.”

She continued, “That was something that I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. And it was either that or that I wasn’t enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, I feel like sometimes I feel like I don’t even breathe right sometimes.”

That’s not to say Miley hasn’t been a supportive sibling to her younger sis. “She’s who I want to be when I grow up,” Miley said at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2017 while wearing an “I [heart] Noah” T-shirt. “And that’s saying a lot because she’s a lot younger than me.”

Miley has a big family to get to know. Keep scrolling to meet all her brothers and sisters!