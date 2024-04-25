All that glitters is not golden! After just three months of marriage, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are going their separate ways. The Golden Bachelor couple opened up about their decision to divorce in an interview with Good Morning America, confessing that they couldn’t come to an agreement on where to live together.

Following their splashy televised wedding, Gerry, 72, remained at his Indiana lake house while Theresa, 70, continues to reside in New Jersey, where she works as a compliance officer. Before they tied the knot, the retired restaurateur had said that he was going to move to be with his new bride. “We now know that wasn’t true,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

It’s not the first time Gerry’s been caught in a lie. A widower who hadn’t dated since the death of his wife, Toni, in 2017, his story moved millions. However, the day before he proposed to Theresa on TV, news broke that Gerry wasn’t the grieving spouse he’d claimed to be. A former girlfriend came forward, alleging that she’d moved in with him just one month after his wife’s passing. “But it was too late,” says the source. “Theresa was already head over heels in love.”

Golden Bachelor alum April Kirkwood revealed that she tried to warn the bride-to-be about Gerry, but to no avail. “In a way, Theresa felt like she had to go through with the wedding because the whole world was watching,” the source explains. Now that reality’s set in, “Theresa feels like she was duped,” the source continues — as do her fellow contestants. “I think I dodged a bullet,” Maria Trice marveled of the breakup, while Faith Martin hinted, “It’s so important to be so transparent.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Though Theresa’s heart is broken, it will heal over time, notes the source: “She’s definitely better off without Gerry.”