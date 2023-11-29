When Gerry Turner was introduced as the lead of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, he was depicted as the grieving widow of his late wife, Toni. As fans anticipate who will receive his final rose, Gerry’s ex-girlfriend detailed their past relationship that began just one month after the death of his late wife.

Who Is Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner’s Ex-Girlfriend?

On November 29, the former restaurateur’s ex-girlfriend spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their relationship. Due to privacy concerns, the woman did not reveal her real name and went by Carolyn.

Carolyn wanted their love story to be known after her good friend, Susan McCreary, was “flabbergasted” to learn that Gerry denied having a serious relationship after his wife’s 2017 death

When Did Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner Date His Ex-Girlfriend?

Carolyn and the senior citizen ABC lead embarked on a nearly three-year relationship after they met while working at Vera French Mental Health Center in Davenport, Iowa. Gerry worked as the building’s maintenance man while Carolyn, who is 14 years his junior, was the center’s staff accountant at the time.

After working together, Gerry and Carolyn turned their work-friendly relationship into a romantic one and started dating one month after Toni died of a bacterial infection.

“Then, we get the shocking news that Toni passed away, so most everyone at the office went to the visitation in July,” Carolyn told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, “Then, in August, I got a phone call from Gerry. I was so shocked to hear from him.”

According to Carolyn, Gerry asked if she could help donate Toni’s work clothes for Dress for Success as he was going through her belongings. As a form of appreciation, Gerry took Carolyn out for dinner.

“The idea that I’d go out with a recent widower just mortifies me,” she admitted. “I just really didn’t see it. Until I went back and looked at my text messages, I never realized Gerry’s texts had turned hot and heavy so relatively soon.”

“I got LUCKY when you first said you would go to dinner with me two weeks ago,” Gerry’s text reportedly read. “I mean how often does an old geezer get the beautiful girl?”

Ten months into their relationship, Carolyn moved into Gerry’s dream home in July 2018 – which he intended to live in with his late wife on Big Long Lake. During their relationship, Carolyn introduced the reality star to her friends.

“When Carolyn and Gerry first started dating [in September 2017], my husband and I took them to an Iowa [Hawkeyes] football game,” Carolyn’s bestie Susan told THR. “I thought, ‘This guy’s legit. This guy’s a really good guy for her.’”

Gerry has yet to publicly address his former relationship with Carolyn as of publication.

Why Did the ​Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and His Ex-Girlfriend Split?

Gerry reportedly revoked Carolyn’s invitation to his high school reunion in October 2019 after she gained weight.

“I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that,” she recalled, noting that she gained 10 lbs. of stress weight.

Gerry’s body-shaming comment led to their breakup and Carolyn had until the first day of 2020 to pack her belongings and leave the property. While moving out solo, Carolyn fell down the stairs and had to get foot surgery as a result. Gerry, however, believed she sustained her injury as a malicious act and made her live in a hotel for the remainder of the time she was allowed in his house. Although his demeanor turned cold toward Carolyn, Gerry told her, “Call me when you get to your hotel, so I know you made it safe.”