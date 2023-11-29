Long before Theresa Nist fell in love with Gerry Turner on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, she was married for 42 years to William “Bill” Nist. Ahead of The Golden Bachelor finale, fans are wanting to know more about the financial professional’s late husband.

Who Was Theresa Nist’s Husband?

William was Theresa’s first love. “I married my high school sweetheart and we were married 42 years and he passed away,” she told Gerry on The Golden Bachelor.

In a November 2023 Instagram post, Theresa revealed that she was 14 when she met “Billy,” who was 16 at the time. “We got married at 18 and 20,” she shared, before revealing that he served in the Vietnam War and was stationed in Berlin.

Courtesy of Theresa Nist/Instagram

“I took my first plane ride and we lived [in Berlin] for almost a year,” she shared. “Living in Berlin, I realize now and at the time, was a once in a lifetime experience.”

After serving in the war, William worked as a stock trader. He was retired at the time of his death.

How Did Theresa Nist’s Husband Die?

Bill was 63 years old when he died on November 11, 2014, according to a police report obtained by The Sun. On an episode of The Golden Bachelor, Theresa revealed that her husband was suffering from kidney problems before his death.

Courtesy of Theresa Nist/Instagram

“One day when I was at work, he all of a sudden took a turn for the worse, and I ran home and I watched him take his last breath,” she shared. “Neither one of us thought this was going to happen. We thought we were gonna live with our spouses for the rest of our lives.”

Does Theresa Nist Have Children?

Theresa has two kids with Bill. Through the kids, she has six grandchildren.

Their oldest child is son Tommy Nist, who has been married to his wife, Amanda, since 2005. They have three sons.

The pair’s daughter, Jen Woolston, married Matt Woolston in 2011. They have three sons, too. Jen and Matt own The Roving Bar and VW Booth Bus, a wedding and event mobile bar.

Jen honored Bill with an Instagram tribute on the eight-year anniversary of his death in November 2022. “Eight long years without my dad,” she wrote. “Grateful he was my dad for 29 years. Always knew he was proud of me. He knew everything (literally everything) and we laughed a lot together. Miss the way he’d tap my leg in the car when he was singing along to the song, how he’d bring home the best of foods, and how we could just count on him being in his chair ready to chat.”

Theresa introduced her kids and grandkids to Gerry during her hometown date on The Golden Bachelor.