The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner admitted that he chose who he would give his final rose to following his fantasy suite dates with Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist.

Before beginning the fantasy suites during the Thursday, November 16, episode, Gerry, 72, explained that he viewed them as an opportunity to “ask the difficult questions that are strictly between two people, and also have the opportunity to be physically intimate with each other.”

Gerry also assured host Jesse Palmer that he “wouldn’t want to rush” a sexual moment with Leslie, 64, or Theresa, 70. “At this age, it’s more gentle, it’s slow, it’s something you can savor,” the reality star said in a confessional. “Because it’s something that’s the most special [thing] you can have.”

Following the day portion of his date with Leslie, they both agreed to spend the night together in the fantasy suite. However, Gerry told viewers that they shouldn’t expect to find out what happened behind closed doors.

“People want to know what happens in these Fantasy Suites. There’s a little bit of curiosity that they want satisfied,” he said. “Quite honestly, I feel like it’s none of their f–king business. But I will say this, the relationship with Leslie was significantly improved through the course of our night last night. I saw more of her, a lot more. I feel like she could certainly be the person that I spend the rest of my life with.”

One day later, Gerry and Theresa went on a date and also spent the night together. They both agreed that things felt “so different” between them after the fantasy suite, while Gerry even told her that he loves her when the cameras weren’t around.

“Waking up with Theresa this morning, I feel like it’s the first day of the rest of my life,” Gerry said in a confessional. “I realized we understood each other on a very fundamental level … All of the questions or trepidations that I had about Theresa were gone in the first hour or hour and a half of conversation. It was incredible.”

While he hoped for clarity following the fantasy suite dates, Gerry admitted he had an “impossible” choice to make between the women.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

“Right now, I’m dying inside. I’m in love with both of them, and in each case I’ve told them ‘I love you.’ With each of them I can see a life together,” Gerry explained. “Life with Leslie would be a very exciting life. She’s adventurous. She looks out for me and I look out for her. But Theresa and I have this bond. We know what the other person is feeling. We know what they’ve been through.”

After acknowledging that someone will “come out of this situation hurt,” the TV personality said he couldn’t put off his feelings any longer and had “made [his] decision.” However, the episode ended before the retired restaurateur revealed who he will give his final rose to.

Fans will have to wait to see who wins when the Golden Bachelor season finale airs on ABC on Thursday, November 30, at 8 p.m. ET.