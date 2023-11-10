The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is “wholeheartedly in favor” of the franchise doing a Golden Bachelorette spinoff and weighed in on which of his exes should take on the leading role.

“I have no say in it, just to be clear, but I think it would be exciting because it’s going to continue the theme that we’ve started of being hopeful and being visible at our age,” Gerry, 72, told People in an interview published on Thursday, November 9. “So hopefully it happens.”

While Gerry hopes that one of the 22 women that competed for his heart will get the opportunity to take on the leading role, he had a hard time narrowing down his top pick for the Golden Bachelorette.

“There’s 22 women that stand out. I absolutely would not be able to single one out,” he stated. “Each one of them has a certain personality that would make a show interesting and charm, and they’re all intelligent, so there’s no bad choice.”

One frontrunner is Faith Martin, who Gerry sent home during a heartbreaking elimination on the November 9 episode following hometown dates. While she didn’t find love with Gerry, Faith, 60, hinted that she’s up for the experience to be courted by several eligible men.

“I really do believe in the process,” Faith said after she was sent home. “I feel like I’ve seen it work and I lived it. I know that in such a short time, you can have those kind of feelings, and I trust these producers.”

During his conversation with People, Gerry said that Faith would be a great choice for Golden Bachelorette. However, he admitted he had no advice to give her if she is chosen to star on the spinoff.

“I don’t think Faith needs any advice from me. I really don’t. She’s got her act together,” he said. “She knows what she wants. She knows what she can and can’t do. Yeah, she doesn’t need advice from me.”

While the Golden Bachelorette has not yet been announced, host Jesse Palmer has also been outspoken about wanting to do the spinoff.

“I can’t speak on behalf of executives or anybody else, obviously,” Jesse, 45, told E! News in October. “I’m sure everyone’s waiting to see how this one goes first. But I know there are thousands of women across America deserving of that.”

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

He added that he expected the viewers’ interest in a spinoff to increase as the Golden Bachelor’s debut season played out. “As the show goes on, you learn more about these women, what they’ve been through,” Jesse said. “I think there’s going to be a swell in support of there being a Golden Bachelorette. That’s my personal opinion.”

The TV personality also suggested that the franchise consider doing a Bachelor in Paradise spinoff called Golden Paradise, which could be filmed in Naples, Florida. “It would be perfect,” Jesse said. “You can already see the group dates.”