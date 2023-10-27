After The Golden Bachelor‘s first ever hometown visits week, Gerry Turner comes to the realization that he’s in love with all three of his remaining contestants and doesn’t know how he’s going to choose who will receive his final rose.

“I’ve met three families and we’ve shared moments. I am in an impossible situation right now,” Gerry, 72, said in a confessional seen in previews for the November 2 episode. He added, “I’m in love with three women. I honestly have no idea how I’m going to decide. I’m dying inside right at this moment.” Gerry narrowed down his choices to Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist.

The preview shown following The Golden Bachelor October 27 episode saw Gerry returning to visit the hometowns and meeting the families of his three finalists. He was grilled hard by several of the ladies’ grandchildren, as one little boy told the former restauranteur, “You better not hurt my Glamma.”

Another child asked, “Are you going to marry my grandma?” while a third put on some serious pressure, telling Gerry, “I just think that you should be the new Paw Paw.” The Indiana native sweetly responded, “I might. You want to be my best man?”

Various relatives of the women were shown, with one man telling Gerry, “I just want someone to love her and take care of her,” while another asked him, “So, are you in love?” to which he replies, “Yeah, I kind of think I am.”

Faith, a high school teacher from Benton City, Washington, had her hometown date with Gerry filmed on August 19, while fitness instructor Leslie had her date in Minneapolis, Minnesota, filmed on August 21, show spoiler Reality Steve reported. The final hometown date with financial services professional Theresa took place on August 24 in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. “There were only three hometown dates on Gerry’s season,” Steve wrote on the August 31 Instagram slide showing social media photos of the ladies.

Gerry whittled down his final three on October 27 by sending half his remaining contestants home, with Ellen Goltzer, Susan Noles and Sandra Mason leaving without roses. It was particularly hard for Ellen, as the retired educator was shocked by her elimination. Gerry sat down with her following the rose ceremony, telling a tearful Ellen, “Yours, obviously, was the most difficult decision.” In the van leaving the mansion, she revealed, “It was really a shock. I just thought he was The One.”

The finale of The Golden Bachelor airs on November 16, so there’s plenty of drama to come before Gerry hands out his final rose, including the fantasy suites.

Prior to becoming the lead of the show, Gerry had been married to his high school sweetheart, Toni, since 1974 and experienced 43 beautiful years of marriage together. Toni died in 2017 after she “suddenly fell ill,” according to his ABC bio. The duo had lived a happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.