Travis Kelce “rolled his eyes” when Jana Kramer admitted she’s not a fan of his romance with Taylor Swift a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Travis says if you don’t know him you should just butt out of his and Taylor’s life,” the insider exclusively tells Life & Style on Thursday, May 9. “He understands fans being invested in them, he’s OK with that. It’s these semi-celebs who act like they know him. He says most are just clout-chasing to get attention.”

While discussing Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, during the Monday, May 6, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, Jana, 40, claimed that the Kansas City Chiefs player is always “drunk.”

“It’s no secret that Travis likes to party, that’s one of the things he’s known for, but apparently he doesn’t even know who Jana Kramer is,” the source tells Life & Style. “He doesn’t have a drinking problem and thinks she should just keep her comments to herself.”

After noting that Travis and Taylor are “thriving” in their relationship, the insider says he’s “confident in what he has” and has no interest in listening to other people’s “relationship advice” or when they “talk crap about them.”

“Travis pays them no mind,” the source concludes.

Jana explained that she was initially a fan of Taylor and Travis’ romance during the podcast. However, she admitted that the athlete started rubbing her the wrong way once their relationship became more public.

While reflecting on Travis’ image as a big fan of partying, the “Why Ya Wanna” singer said he appears to be under the influence in a lot of the media coverage she’s seen of him. “Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk,” she alleged. “And I hope she doesn’t go on that. I see her drinking more now, like the company you keep.”

Jana also noted that the Ohio native acts “corny” and “cheesy” while basking in the “attention” he’s received from the romance.

Another issue Jana has with Travis is his attitude, and she referenced his meltdown at the Super Bowl when he pushed and screamed in coach Andy Reid’s face. “Honestly, the Super Bowl thing rubbed me kind of the wrong way – the aggression there,” the One Tree Hill alum said.

“And then I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love,” Jana continued. “But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to. I don’t know, it’s something about him that reminds me of my ex that just rubs me the wrong way.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor and Travis started dating in summer 2023, and they confirmed their romance in September of that year when the “Sparks Fly” singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game.

She has faced backlash for the attention she received at the games, though clapped back at her haters when she was named TIME’s Person of the Year in December 2023. “I’m just there to support Travis,” Taylor told the outlet at the time. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”