Travis Kelce may have attended the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix in Florida without Taylor Swift, but that didn’t stop her presence from being there. Upon the NFL star’s arrival on Sunday, May 5, he was greeted with Taylor’s newest hit “Florida!!!”

“Welcome to Florida, Travis,” the official BWT Alping F1 Team wrote via X on May 5, alongside a video of Travis, 34.

In the clip, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end rocked matching emerald shorts and a button-up shirt set while grabbing a bite to eat. The account paired the video to his Grammy-winning girlfriend’s song “Florida,” which is a standout hit from her newest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Travis had a jam-packed weekend away from Taylor, 34, as he was spotted at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 4. The event’s official Instagram page shared clips as Travis won his first bet of the day.

The professional athlete has continued to support Taylor’s most recent album, which broke the record for the most single-day Spotify album streams, coming in at a hot 300M streams in a single day.

“Who wouldn’t be flattered?” a source exclusively told Life & Style in May in reference of the songs “The Alchemy” and “So High School,” which are seemingly about Travis. “He loves her, and he’s made it clear he feels incredibly lucky to be the guy who finally gets to worship her like she deserves.”

Travis and Taylor, who started dating after he attended her Eras tour show in Kansas City in July 2023, had date night at Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies charity gala in April. Videos circulated the internet of the pair as they enjoyed the event in Las Vegas. Fans went wild over a PDA video as Travis held Taylor by her low waist while in conversation with other attendees.

It’s been clear that Travis was all in with Taylor ever since they sparked a romance. As the two near their one-year anniversary, the Chasing Kelce alum wants to take the next step.

“Travis is eager to speed up their relationship timeline,” a source exclusively dished to Life & Style on April 18. “He wants to marry Taylor right away and start a family as soon as she’s ready. Travis has been so broody that he’s told Taylor he’s open to having kids before a wedding! His fatherly instincts kick in whenever he spends time with his three young niece. Travis is going to be an amazing dad.”