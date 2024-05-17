Miranda Lambert Avoided Ex Blake Shelton at ACM Awards

It was date night for Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin at the 2024 ACM Awards! However, the “Bluebird” singer avoided ex-husband Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, to be “safe than sorry” at the event held on Thursday, May 16.

“Miranda may not have anything against Blake, but she’s also not looking for any awkward run-ins with her ex. She does avoid him and Gwen at these functions because she feels it’s better to be safe than sorry,” a source told In Touch one day after the ACMs. “It’s just a matter of not wanting to create a situation that could ultimately be taken out of context or misconstrued.

That said, the source revealed that Miranda, 40, “wouldn’t have a problem” saying hello to Blake, 47, and Gwen, 54, at a non-publicized event.

All eyes were on Miranda when she arrived at the ACMs. The “House That Built Me” singer wore a sexy black dress with a pungling open neckline and high thigh slit. Miranda paired the garment with a thin turquoise medallion belt, matching earrings, a silver clutch and open-toe wrap-up heels. Brendan, 34, accompanied his wife on the red carpet as he donned an elegant black suit and white shirt.

Blake and Gwen walked the carpet before Miranda. The pair rocked funky Western outfits for the evening. The “God’s Country” singer upped his signature dark denim pants and black dress shirt ensemble with a sweet jacket with brown leather shoulder and chest pieces. The No Doubt singer wore a feather embellishment outfit that exposed her legs, which were dressed in fishnet stockings.

It’s nearing one decade since Blake and Miranda called it quits on their marriage in 2015. Later that year, Blake started dating Gwen, as both were starring as coaches on The Voice and going through divorces at the time. They tied the knot in 2021.

Miranda ​dated Anderson East and Evan Felker before meeting Brendan in ​November 2018. The pair quickly fell in love and secretly got married in January of the following year.

In 2020, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Miranda had been swooning that the retired police officer was “the most romantic guy she’s ever met.”

“Miranda and Brendan are more in love now than when they tied the knot,” the insider said of the couple.

Ahead of the 2024 ACMs, the “Tin Man” vocalist shared her No. 1 marriage rule with Brendan.

“We just talk it out,” Miranda told People on May 16. “Whatever it is, we talk about everything. And I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we’re thinking and they don’t. We got to tell them.”