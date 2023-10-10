Miranda Lambert Has Maintained Her Impressive Weight Loss the ‘Good Old-Fashioned Way’: See Photos

Country queen Miranda Lambert has been in the music game for two decades and has managed to get better and better. Every album is more passionate and exciting while she looks fit and fabulous at every concert and award show!

In 2013, fans started to notice her weight loss transformation, but she didn’t want people to think she had turned to easy fixes like plastic surgery. “I lost my weight the healthy and good old fashioned way,” she wrote in an open letter to fans. “Like I have always said, it’s not about a scale, it’s about how you feel and how your jeans fit.”

Miranda has since talked about her “ups and downs in weight” and has “hit a comfortable place” with her body.

Keep scrolling to see her weight loss photos.