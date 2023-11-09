Post Malone — whose real name is Austin Richard Post — may have hit songs on the radio but his recent weight loss has taken center stage.

After fans caught wind of his massive life change, the “Better Now” artist took to Instagram in April 2023 to emphasize it was due to healthier habits after welcoming his first daughter in May 2022 and not drug use.

“I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier,” the rapper wrote in a lengthy post. “I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel.”

Keep scrolling to see before and after photos of Post Malone’s weight loss.