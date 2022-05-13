With his meteoric rise in the music industry, Post Malone has amassed quite a fortune in a fairly brief amount of time. As of 2022, the “Circles” singer’s net worth is $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The artist, who first gained attention with the 2015 song “White Iverson,” got serious exposure after pop superstar Justin Bieber personally chose Post — real name Austin Richard Post — to be the opening act for his 2016 Purpose tour. His mix of styles included rap, hip hop and rock and attracted attention from audience members as well as the music industry.

Justin and Post developed a close friendship, with the Biebs lending vocals to his pal’s September 2016 song “Deja Vu.” One year to the month later, Post dropped the song “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage, which was the lead single off his upcoming album Beerbongs and Bentleys. It rocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and stayed in the number one position for eight weeks.

When the album was finally released on April 27, 2018, it recorded a then-one-day Spotify record of 78.7 million streams worldwide and was certified platinum within four days. Beerbongs and Bentleys even ended up landing an Album of the Year nomination at the 2019 Grammys.

Post used some of his income in his earlier years to purchase a home in the mountains outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. He ended up buying more property around it and later ended up making the 6.75-acre compound his permanent home base featuring a 12,700-square-foot home. It famously includes a doomsday shelter, but also a recording studio where Post laid down the tracks for his third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Unlike many newly minted multimillionaires, Post hated the L.A. lifestyle despite renting a 11,200-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion. When he vacated the property in 2019, it was listed for sale at a whopping $26 million. At that point, Post retreated to his Utah ranch, which he still maintains as his full-time residence.

During this time, Post was raking in serious money from the publishing rights to his songs, as he was the primary songwriter of his tunes and sold over 80 million records.But the even bigger bucks came on tour, where the singer was raking in up to $500,000 per concert pre-tax in 2019 and 2020, packing arenas in sold out shows with his Runaway tour.

Post’s already huge net worth should increase significantly in 2022, as he’s dropping his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3, followed by a world tour. The year will also see the singer become a first-time dad, as he confirmed on May 3, 2022, that his girlfriend, whom he has kept private and out of the public eye, is pregnant with the couple’s first child.