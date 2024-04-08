Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Trisha Yearwoods Weight Loss Transformation in Photos

Getty Images (2)

Trisha Yearwood’s Weight Loss Transformation Over the Years: Before and After Photos

Health & Fitness
Apr 7, 2024 9:45 pm·
By
Picture

Country music superstar turned TV cooking host Trisha Yearwood has had ups and downs when it comes to her weight but dropped a whopping 55 pounds by 2017. She did it through eating a healthy diet and upping her exercise to include high-energy Zumba workouts and circuit training and has kept it off over the years.

Only $21 Today! — Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds

Deal of the Day

Only $21 Today! — Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds View Deal

When “How Do I Live?” singer went from a size 14 to a size 10 in 2013, losing 30 pounds. “I designed my own plan that’s low-fat, low-sugar 90 percent of the time,” she told People at the time.

“I have a strength I never had before. I feel like I can do anything,” Trisha said about her fitness and lighter weight.

Picture