Trisha Yearwood’s Weight Loss Transformation Over the Years: Before and After Photos

Country music superstar turned TV cooking host Trisha Yearwood has had ups and downs when it comes to her weight but dropped a whopping 55 pounds by 2017. She did it through eating a healthy diet and upping her exercise to include high-energy Zumba workouts and circuit training and has kept it off over the years.

When “How Do I Live?” singer went from a size 14 to a size 10 in 2013, losing 30 pounds. “I designed my own plan that’s low-fat, low-sugar 90 percent of the time,” she told People at the time.

“I have a strength I never had before. I feel like I can do anything,” Trisha said about her fitness and lighter weight.