She ‘Is Enough!’ Valerie Bertinelli’s Weight Loss Journey in Photos: See Before and After

Valerie Bertinelli wrote the memoir Enough Already, and indeed, she’s just that!

After years of struggling with her body image, the actress took to Instagram in October 2023 to share a message with fans about her renewed sense of self. In a selfie video, she wore her “before” clothes from her famous 2009 weight loss photos.

“I thought I was fat the last time I wore these clothes,” she said in the clip, adding that she’s “never felt more beautiful, more at peace, more mentally and emotionally stable than I do today.”

The actress first rose to fame in the 1970s when she starred in the sitcom One Day at a Time. As a teen in the spotlight, she struggled with her self-esteem. Still, the former Jenny Craig spokesperson found success in series such as Hot in Cleveland, writing books and hosting two Food Network shows.

