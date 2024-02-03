Young and Beautiful, Indeed! Inside Lana Del Rey’s Weight Loss Journey [Before and After Photos]

Pop star Lana Del Rey is revered as the “Queen of Sadcore.” She first garnered the attention of fans when she uploaded self-made videos of her songs online ​in 2011, including her song “Video Games,” which became a viral sensation. However, while she was experiencing success in her music career, she was also struggling with substance abuse issues and was open about it.

Her fans have also noticed that her weight has fluctuated over the years.

In January 2024, Lana became the face of the 2024 Skims Valentine’s Day campaign and fans noticed that their favorite singer was looking happier and healthier than ever ​and they flooded the comments with praise.

“Queen of Valentines and the music industry,” wrote one Instagram user. Another fan added, “Ugh. This was what 2024 needed!!!!” ​

Keep scrolling for ​before and after photos of Lana’s weight loss ​journey!